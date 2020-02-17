Denise Richards Responds to Open Marriage Claims Amid Brandi Glanville Hookup Rumors

Denise Richards is setting the record straight amid rumors that she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, have an open relationship.

Amid those rumors were a report that Denise and her Real Housewives co-star Brandi Glanville were in a relationship, according to a Daily Mail report.

On Instagram, one fan wrote that her and Aaron have an open marriage, to which Denise responded, “We actually don’t have an open marriage.”

The fan responded, “My bad I read somewhere that you did.”

“Absolutely not,” Denise reportedly responded back (via TooFab), adding, “100% monogamous to my husband.”

