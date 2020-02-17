Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 2:06 pm

Denise Richards Responds to Open Marriage Claims Amid Brandi Glanville Hookup Rumors

Denise Richards Responds to Open Marriage Claims Amid Brandi Glanville Hookup Rumors

Denise Richards is setting the record straight amid rumors that she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, have an open relationship.

Amid those rumors were a report that Denise and her Real Housewives co-star Brandi Glanville were in a relationship, according to a Daily Mail report.

On Instagram, one fan wrote that her and Aaron have an open marriage, to which Denise responded, “We actually don’t have an open marriage.”

The fan responded, “My bad I read somewhere that you did.”

“Absolutely not,” Denise reportedly responded back (via TooFab), adding, “100% monogamous to my husband.”

See what Denise previously said about the rumors that she hooked up with Brandi.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Phypers, Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr