Drew Carey's Former Fiancee Amie Harwick Murdered by Ex-Boyfriend - Report

Drew Carey‘s former fiancee Amie Harwick has been found dead outside of her Hollywood Hills home – and an ex-boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 38-year-old family therapist reportedly fell to her death from a third-floor balcony on Saturday (February 15), TMZ reports.

Police said they responded to reports of a “woman screaming” in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood. They met Amie‘s roommate outside, who said she was being assaulted inside her home. The police reportedly then found Amie unresponsive underneath a third-floor balcony, with injuries consistent with a fall.

Amie was then taken to a local hospital, and later died from her injuries.

According to site, the suspect, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested outside of his home in Playa del Rey and booked on murder charges.

Amie and Gareth had reportedly recently broken up and she had filed a restraining order against him, but it had recently expired.

Drew and Amie started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in early 2018. They split less than a year later.

Our thoughts are with Amie Harwick‘s loved ones during this difficult time.