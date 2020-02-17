Expectant Parents Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Go Sightseeing in Barcelona Ahead of His Show

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner link arms while going sightseeing around town together on Monday afternoon (February 17) in Barcelona, Spain.

The married couple, who are expecting their first child together, enjoyed the city sights ahead of Joe‘s show with the Jonas Brothers that night.

The JoBros are on the final stretch of their Happiness Begins tour, which ends this weekend in Paris after just three more shows.

Sophie has been on the road with Joe and his brothers while they travel around Europe and the couple was spotted together on Sunday in Italy.