Top Stories
Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Jared Leto &amp; Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Jared Leto & Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 9:23 pm

Expectant Parents Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Go Sightseeing in Barcelona Ahead of His Show

Expectant Parents Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Go Sightseeing in Barcelona Ahead of His Show

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner link arms while going sightseeing around town together on Monday afternoon (February 17) in Barcelona, Spain.

The married couple, who are expecting their first child together, enjoyed the city sights ahead of Joe‘s show with the Jonas Brothers that night.

The JoBros are on the final stretch of their Happiness Begins tour, which ends this weekend in Paris after just three more shows.

Sophie has been on the road with Joe and his brothers while they travel around Europe and the couple was spotted together on Sunday in Italy.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas sophie turner in barcelona 01
joe jonas sophie turner in barcelona 02
joe jonas sophie turner in barcelona 03
joe jonas sophie turner in barcelona 04

Photos: Mega
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Pregnant Celebrities, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr