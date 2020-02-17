Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 7:25 pm

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, & More Walk in Burberry's London Fashion Show!

The Burberry fashion show at London Fashion Week had so many major models on the runway!

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Joan Smalls all walked in the show on Monday (February 17) in London, England.

Kendall quickly posted a video from the show on her Instagram and Bella commented, “wow ur quick.” He boyfriend Ben Simmons even commented on the post, “🔥Killa.”

“BURBERRY 🤎 I love you @riccardotisci17 and the whole team at @burberry …such a special group of people … all my love to you, forever,” Bella wrote on Instagram.

Irina wrote on her page, “Congratulations my love @riccardotisci17 on another iconic show🖤.”

10+ pictures inside from the Burberry fashion show…
Photos: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
