Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Fans think that Justin Bieber could be referring to Selena Gomez in new quotes about his relationship with Hailey Bieber.

During his interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Justin spoke about the beginning of his relationship with Hailey, saying, “I’d let her know prior to the tour when we were hanging a lot. I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite.”

“I was at the point where I’d done that in the past,” Justin continued. “And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet.”

Justin also said, “I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. [With Hailey] I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”

Fans are wondering if Justin is referring to Selena Gomez here. If you don’t know, Justin and Selena were linked on an off for nearly 10 years before their final breakup in March of 2018.

Justin continued, “But either way, [Hailey] loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I’ve hurt her, she hurt me. And then before [the Purpose world] tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset.”

Justin and Hailey ended up marrying in September of 2018.

