Issa Rae Opens Up About Diversity & Representation in Film: 'It Needs To Be Asked To The Powers That Be'

Issa Rae is opening up about constantly being asked about the lack of diversity and representation in film.

Speaking with Variety in support of her new projects – The Photograph, The Lovebirds and the new season of Insecure - the -year-old actress also touched upon how she’s growing tired of the questions about diversity.

“I don’t feel like it’s up to me to answer those questions. Like, I’m doing the work. I’m out here. I’m employing who I need to employ, I’m telling the stories that I need to tell,” she shared. “Those questions need to be asked to the powers-that-be. It needs to be asked to the white people who run this industry.”

Issa did applaud recent Best Actor Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix for bringing up systemic racism in the industry during the BAFTAs.

“I thought it was a step in the right direction. It’s just — hopefully, something will be done,” Issa shared. “I think it’s easy to be like, [clapping to mimic applause] ‘I’m so glad he said something. Next. Let’s go get tacos.’”

