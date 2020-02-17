Jane Seymour's Kids Join Her for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance!

Jane Seymour received the support of her children over the weekend while attending her Open Hearts Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Gala!

The 69-year-old actress, who currently stars on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, was joined by five of her kids on the red carpet on Saturday night (February 15) in Los Angeles.

Jane posed with Katherine, 38, Sean, 34, and 24-year-old twins Kristopher and John, as well as Jenni Flynn, 39, who is the daughter of her ex-husband David Flynn. She considers Jenni and ex-husband James Keach‘s son Kaelen Keach to be her children.

“We don’t use the word stepkids,” Jane said in a 2013 interview with The Guardian. “We do not distinguish. I’m very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them.”

Also joining Jane on the carpet was her current boyfriend David Green.

The Open Hearts Foundation is a social impact accelerator that is committed to empowering emerging and growing nonprofit organizations, whose origins and mission are consistent with the precepts of the Open Hearts philosophy.