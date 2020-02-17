Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral &amp; She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 6:38 pm

Jane Seymour's Kids Join Her for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance!

Jane Seymour's Kids Join Her for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance!

Jane Seymour received the support of her children over the weekend while attending her Open Hearts Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Gala!

The 69-year-old actress, who currently stars on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, was joined by five of her kids on the red carpet on Saturday night (February 15) in Los Angeles.

Jane posed with Katherine, 38, Sean, 34, and 24-year-old twins Kristopher and John, as well as Jenni Flynn, 39, who is the daughter of her ex-husband David Flynn. She considers Jenni and ex-husband James Keach‘s son Kaelen Keach to be her children.

“We don’t use the word stepkids,” Jane said in a 2013 interview with The Guardian. “We do not distinguish. I’m very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them.”

Also joining Jane on the carpet was her current boyfriend David Green.

The Open Hearts Foundation is a social impact accelerator that is committed to empowering emerging and growing nonprofit organizations, whose origins and mission are consistent with the precepts of the Open Hearts philosophy.

Just Jared on Facebook
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 01
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 02
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 03
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 04
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 05
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 06
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 07
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 08
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 09
jane seymour red carpet with her kids 10

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: David Green, Jane Seymour

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr