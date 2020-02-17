Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 8:09 pm

Jared Leto & Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

We haven’t seen Jared Leto and his girlfriend Valery Kaufman together in public in a long time, but it looks like they are still going strong as a couple!

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 25-year-old Russian model were spotted having lunch with Jared‘s mom Constance Leto on Monday afternoon (February 17) in Los Angeles.

The trio went to Joan’s on Third’s Studio City location, which is often frequented by celebrities.

The last photos that we have of Jared and Valery together were snapped almost two years ago.

30+ pictures inside of Jared Leto and girlfriend Valery Kaufman together again…

Photos: Backgrid
