Jason Davis Dead - 'Recess' Voice Actor Dies at 35

Child star and voice actor Jason Davis has sadly died. He was 35-years-old.

News of Jason‘s death was reported on Sunday, February 16 by Deadline. As of right now, Jason‘s cause of death is unknown.

Jason is best known for voicing Mikey Blumberg on Disney Chanel’s animated series Recess from 1997-2001.

Jason co-founded Cure Addiction Now, which helps fund research for people suffering from substance abuse. He has opened up about his own struggle with addiction during an appearance on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Our thoughts are with Jason Davis‘ loved ones during this difficult time.
