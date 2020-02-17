Jordyn Woods Won't Be Doing This 1 Year After Tristan Thompson Scandal

It has been one year since the scandal broke that Tristan Thompson had cheated on his now ex Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner‘s now former BFF Jordyn Woods.

You can get a full recap of everything that happened one year ago, including what Jordyn said to defend herself against the allegations that they had sex.

Now, a source is speaking out about where Jordyn Woods stands today and what she will not be doing: she’s not going to speak about it further.

“Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” a friend told People. “She said what she had to say.”

“She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up,” the source added. “She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

Jordyn went so far as to take a lie detector test to show the truth about the whole situation!