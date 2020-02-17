Top Stories
Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Jared Leto &amp; Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Jared Leto & Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 11:04 pm

Justin Bieber & His Clean-Shaven Face Spend Quality Time with Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber & His Clean-Shaven Face Spend Quality Time with Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber puts his fresh face on display while leaving a spa date with his wife Hailey on Monday afternoon (February 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple held hands while heading home after getting some pampering at the spa.

Justin was also seen riding his bike around town that morning to get in a workout.

On Sunday, Justin and Hailey were spotted on a lunch date in Beverly Hills. You can check out those photos in the gallery!

Justin made headlines over the weekend when he finally shaved off his mustache after months of growing it out, to the dismay of both fans and Hailey.

READ MORE: Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About ‘Reckless’ Past Relationship?

10+ pictures inside of the Biebers stepping out in L.A…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 01
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 02
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 03
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 04
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 05
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 06
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 07
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 08
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 09
justin bieber clean shaven quality time with hailey 10

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr