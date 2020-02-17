Justin Bieber & His Clean-Shaven Face Spend Quality Time with Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber puts his fresh face on display while leaving a spa date with his wife Hailey on Monday afternoon (February 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple held hands while heading home after getting some pampering at the spa.

Justin was also seen riding his bike around town that morning to get in a workout.

On Sunday, Justin and Hailey were spotted on a lunch date in Beverly Hills. You can check out those photos in the gallery!

Justin made headlines over the weekend when he finally shaved off his mustache after months of growing it out, to the dismay of both fans and Hailey.

