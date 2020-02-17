Top Stories
Mon, 17 February 2020 at 1:50 pm

Kate Middleton Speaks About the Now Famous Moment with Prince William Installing Car Seat After Prince George's Birth

All eyes were on Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton as they tried to install a car seat into their car after welcoming their first child, Prince George, back in July of 2013.

Now, the Duchess is talking publicly about the moment…and they were a little confused! She even revealed the behind-the-scenes secret that they practiced with a baby doll in a carrier at home in private before the moment.

“We were like ‘What do we do?… in a swaddle?’ ‘How’s this supposed to work?’ We’d even tried to practice with a little baby, like a little doll, at home but you know it just never works out the way you planned it so it was quite hard to do that on the world’s stage, but no, he did a very good job,” Kate said about the famous moment on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, hosted by bestselling author Giovanna Fletcher.

We have photos and a video of that moment for you to check out.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

