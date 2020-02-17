Kehlani's Lyrics for 'Valentine's Day' Song Address YG Split

Music power couple Kehlani and YG have reportedly split and the breakup is seemingly addressed in her new song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).”

Kehlani dropped the song on early Monday morning (February 17) and she told fans that she has “a lot to say, a lot to feel.”

“I am making amends with myself / Forgive me for loving you,” Kehlani sings on the new track. “I just took a risk loving loudly / Defended you proudly / Ignored all the signs / Yeah, it’s true / And the immature me wishes that I could make him know / That you should be left alone.”

In the song, Kehlani seems to say that she helped YG fight addiction and that she was hurt when he allegedly cheated on her.

Kehlani addressed the split in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“I go thru normal shit like everyone else. just under a spotlight. in front of people who don’t know me to care about me, people who will say the worst because they don’t prioritize or even remember my humanity. i know what i signed up for. it’s all good. all i can do is evolve,” Kehlani wrote in a message to fans. “I’m not afraid to stand in my truth at all times and be here chest out ten toes down in the good the bad and the ugly. thank you if you see me, it’s all love if you don’t.”

