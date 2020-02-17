Kellye Nakahara Dead - 'M*A*S*H' Star Dies at 72 After Cancer Battle

M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara has passed away at the age of 72.

TMZ reports that she was diagnosed with cancer and passed away after a short battle with the illness. She passed away at home in Pasadena, California surrounded by family and she went peacefully.

M*A*S*H is widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time. Kellye was featured on the entire run of the show as Nurse Kellye. She was also in the 1985 movie Clue.

Kelly and her husband David Wallett married in 1968 and they had 2 kids. She also has 2 grandchildren.

RIP. We’re remembering the stars we’ve lost in 2020 so far.