Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral &amp; She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 4:14 pm

Kellye Nakahara Dead - 'M*A*S*H' Star Dies at 72 After Cancer Battle

Kellye Nakahara Dead - 'M*A*S*H' Star Dies at 72 After Cancer Battle

M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara has passed away at the age of 72.

TMZ reports that she was diagnosed with cancer and passed away after a short battle with the illness. She passed away at home in Pasadena, California surrounded by family and she went peacefully.

M*A*S*H is widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time. Kellye was featured on the entire run of the show as Nurse Kellye. She was also in the 1985 movie Clue.

Kelly and her husband David Wallett married in 1968 and they had 2 kids. She also has 2 grandchildren.

RIP. We’re remembering the stars we’ve lost in 2020 so far.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kellye Nakahara, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr