Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 1:00 pm

Margot Robbie Invites Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Dinner in LA

Margot Robbie Invites Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Dinner in LA

Margot Robbie is sending an invite to the Duke and Duchess of SussexPrince Harry and Meghan Markle – for dinner.

Speaking with The Sun recently, the 29-year-old Birds of Prey actress talked about the duo’s exit as senior royals from the British Royal Family and their move to North America.

Margot shared about their exit, “I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision. It isn’t something taken lightly.”

She added upon hearing that they were looking at homes in the Los Angeles area, “If they are going to spend more time in L.A., we would love to have dinner with them.”

Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, live in the LA area.

If you didn’t see, Prince Harry is in talks to be a guest speaker on a podcast.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Margot Robbie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr