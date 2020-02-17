Margot Robbie Invites Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Dinner in LA

Margot Robbie is sending an invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – for dinner.

Speaking with The Sun recently, the 29-year-old Birds of Prey actress talked about the duo’s exit as senior royals from the British Royal Family and their move to North America.

Margot shared about their exit, “I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision. It isn’t something taken lightly.”

She added upon hearing that they were looking at homes in the Los Angeles area, “If they are going to spend more time in L.A., we would love to have dinner with them.”

Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, live in the LA area.

If you didn’t see, Prince Harry is in talks to be a guest speaker on a podcast.