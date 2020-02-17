Top Stories
Riverdale's KJ Apa Flashes Ellen DeGeneres, Explains Why He Did It (Video)

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 12:32 pm

Melissa McCarthy Recalls Being Mistaken for Amy Schumer During 'Ellen Show' Prank!

Melissa McCarthy is making an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing today.

During her appearance on the show, Ellen actually brought up what happened the last time she was on the show. During her last appearance, Ellen had her go to a local dry cleaners and play an epic prank where she fainted.

Well, Melissa recalled what happened when one of the dry cleaners patrons saw her faint: she started saying that Amy Schumer, not Melissa McCarthy, had fainted!

“What I heard right before [they called] 911 was: ‘Amy Schumer’s gone down! Amy Schumer’s on the ground!’” Melissa said. “And I was like, ‘Hey!’”

Melissa continued, “She called me Amy Schumer — which to me was my favorite part, what a compliment — but she called me Amy Schumer four or five times.”

“She actually did say she knew it was you but she just kept calling you Amy Schumer even though she — no, she knew it was you,” Ellen interjected. You can watch the September 2019 prank right here!

Check out videos from Melissa’s appearance!
