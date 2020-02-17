Minka Kelly Signs On For 'Lansky' Biopic With Jackie Cruz & Sam Worthington

Minka Kelly has joined new biopic, Lansky.

The 39-year-old Titans actress, along with Jackie Cruz, John Magaro, David Cade, David James Elliot and Alon Aboutboul have signed on for the project alongside Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington and AnnaSophia Robb.

The upcoming movie will center on gangster Meyer Lansky, a contemporary of Bugsy Siegel.

Eytan Rockaway wrote the script which is partially based on his father Robert’s interviews with the real-life Meyer Lansky, which were part of his extensive research into America’s key crime figures.

Investigated and pursued for decades by the FBI, the aging crime boss Meyer Lansky (Keitel) is now living in quiet anonymity in Miami Beach. When Lansky enlists a young journalist named David Stone (Worthington) to tell his story, the Feds use him as a pawn to track down the hundreds of millions of dollars that Lansky has been suspected of stashing away for over half a century.

As Lansky spins his dizzying tale, Stone finds himself caught in the middle of a game of cat & mouse, uncovering the hidden truth about the life of the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

Minka‘s DC series, Titans, was recently renewed for a season three.