NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Rushed to Hospital After Major Crash at Daytona 500

Race car driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the hospital after a horrific crash occurred during the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday (February 17) in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The 42-year-old NASCAR star’s car was sent into the air and flipped several times while sparks were showered around the track.

Newman was battling Denny Hamlin for the lead spot when the crash happened and Hamlin went on to win the race.

It took emergency crews several minutes to get Newman out of the car and he was rushed to the hospital, though his condition is unknown.

Earlier in the race, nearly half of the competition was eliminated because of a crash, which you can watch below.