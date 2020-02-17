Nick Jonas & 'The Voice' Coaches Team Up To Perform His Hit Song 'Jealous'

Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are all performing together in a new video released by The Voice!

The four coaches teamed up to sing Nick‘s hit song “Jealous” from his second solo album.

Nick is the latest star to join the show as a coach, taking over the chair where Gwen Stefani was sitting last season.

The Voice returns for it’s 18th season NEXT Monday, February 24th, at 8/7c on NBC!

In case you missed it, it was previously announced that Nick‘s brothers Joe and Kevin will be joining him as his battle advisors.



‘The Voice’ Coaches – “Jealous”