Nicole Scherzinger & Boyfriend Thom Evans Have a Hot Post-Valentine's Day Dinner Date!

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are keeping the love coming after Valentine’s Day.

The 41-year-old Pussycat Doll and the 34-year-old former rugby player were spotted heading out after a romantic dinner date together at Catch LA on Saturday night (February 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

The two looked happy together, holding hands as they headed out for the night.

“A toast to LOVE day y’all ♥️ #HappyValentinesDay,” Nicole wrote on her Instagram one day before, along with a hot photo of her and her shirtless boyfriend enjoying breakfast together. See the hot pic!

Nicole is making headlines for her super sexy appearance in the Pussycat Dolls’ comeback video for “React.” Watch it now!