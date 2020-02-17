Top Stories
Riverdale's KJ Apa Flashes Ellen DeGeneres, Explains Why He Did It (Video)

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 12:07 pm

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Actually Doesn't Picture Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Caitriona Balfe‘s version of Jamie Fraser doesn’t look a thing like Sam Heughan.

In the round table chat with Entertainment Weekly, the two Outlander stars, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin opened up about how the books influence them while playing their characters on screen.

When the conversation turned to if the four saw themselves in the character when they were reading the book, Caitriona revealed that her Jamie doesn’t look like Sam at all.

“My Jamie is a stud,” Caitriona admitted during the chat, to which Richard says that his Jamie looks “a lot more like me.”

Sam played into the joke, saying that his version of Jamie is “taller, and has redder hair.”

“I don’t picture us in the book when I’m reading it,” Caitriona added.

Season five of Outlander is airing now on Starz.

If you missed it, see what Sam and Caitriona revealed their pet peeves about each other are.
