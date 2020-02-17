Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His 2020 Tour Due to Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne is no longer going on tour in 2020 due to the health issues he has been suffering since early 2019.

The legendary rocker was scheduled to launch his No More Tours 2 tour in late May 2020, but he has decided that he’s going to cancel the tour now so that there are no last-minute cancellations because of his health.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Ozzy said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he added. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Fans who bought tickets for the No More Tours 2 tour will have first access to tickets when a new tour is announced. Refunds are available at the point of purchase, according to Variety.

