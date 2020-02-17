Mon, 17 February 2020 at 10:32 am

Palace's Official Webpage Accidentally Links to Sexually Explicit Site

Oops! The Palace reportedly made a huge faux-pas on their official webpage this week!

According to the Daily Mail, the the patronage page for Dolen Cymru linked to an X-rated site. Prince Harry is a patron of the Welsh charity.

The web page for Dolen Cymru currently reads, “The Wales-Lesotho link began in 1985 and has developed educational links, wider young people’s links, health, churches, women’s organisations.”

The link is now fixed. The Palace has not made any official comment.

