Pete Davidson Jokes About His Rehab Stay During Stand-Up Show

Pete Davidson is getting candid with fans about his recent stay in rehab.

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live actor and comedian confirmed to the audience at his show at Caroline’s on Broadway that he did indeed go to rehab recently.

Pete said during a December edition of SNL‘s Weekend Update that he was going on “the kind of vacation where, like, insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.” There were also reports that his then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber‘s parents were worried about him.

There are no direct quotes available from the stand-up show as cellphones were not permitted, but Pete told the crowd that he worked on jokes during his stay at a rehab facility in Arizona. He said he went by the name “Howard” at the facility and would hang out at the “butt hut,” where patients smoked cigarettes, according to Page Six.

Pete opened up about his suicidal thoughts, but said that he signed “a pledge” to not kill himself before the New Yorks Knicks won a championship, so he has “at least five more years to go.”

You can catch Pete‘s upcoming Netflix special later this month. The trailer was just released.