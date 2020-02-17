Peter Weber's Ex Merissa Pence Warns Him About Victoria Fuller on 'The Bachelor'

On the latest episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber will be getting a visit from his ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence and she’s there with a warning.

Merissa appears on the show to reveal to Peter that she knows Victoria Fuller, one of his contestants, and she’s not a fan of her at all. While she was shown blurred out on the ABC series, she has been open about her identity with the press.

Merissa opened up to Us Weekly about how she became friends with Victoria while living in Virginia Beach.

“We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago,” she said. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

“Virginia Beach is a pretty small town. As time went on, I became friends with a girl who was best friends with Victoria,” she added. “And so we all kind of started hanging out and it just became more of like a forced friendship versus like … I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her.”

Merissa was concerned when she found out that Victoria was going to be a contestant on The Bachelor and says she turned into a different person.

“Obviously I had my moment because I’m like, you could possibly be with my ex-boyfriend and that’s a little weird, but like, I never asked her not to go on the show or anything because that’s silly,” she said. “But we went out one night for our friend Audrey’s birthday and it turned into the Victoria Fuller show because it was three weeks out that she was about to leave for The Bachelor and she just became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy. Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful.”

Merissa believes that Victoria is putting on an act while appearing on The Bachelor.

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” Merissa said in her Us interview. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

