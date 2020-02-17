Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 1:15 pm

Raya Won't Let Hannah Brown Sign Up, So She's Headed to Christian Mingle!

Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown cannot get on Raya, the private, membership-based social network app that requires approval.

“I don’t know if you know this but I was the Bachelorette,” Hannah said in her Instagram Story on Sunday (February 16). “And I can’t get on Raya. I’ve been on the waiting list for months now.”

“I’m done. Christian Mingle, here I come. I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point, but Jesus still loves me,” she added. So, it looks like Hannah is currently single and looking for love!

You can see which other celebs have been approved for Raya (and some other apps) right here!
