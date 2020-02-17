Raya Won't Let Hannah Brown Sign Up, So She's Headed to Christian Mingle!

Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown cannot get on Raya, the private, membership-based social network app that requires approval.

“I don’t know if you know this but I was the Bachelorette,” Hannah said in her Instagram Story on Sunday (February 16). “And I can’t get on Raya. I’ve been on the waiting list for months now.”

“I’m done. Christian Mingle, here I come. I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point, but Jesus still loves me,” she added. So, it looks like Hannah is currently single and looking for love!

