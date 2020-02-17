Riverdale's KJ Apa Flashes Ellen DeGeneres, Explains Why He Did It (Video)

Riverdale‘s KJ Apa makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today, where she plays the video he recorded for her birthday.

In the video, KJ isn’t wearing clothes, which becomes very clear in the video! You can see the entire moment in the video embedded in this post.

“I assume you knew that that was gonna reveal THAT,” Ellen said, referring to KJ‘s butt.

KJ then explained why he filmed the video to show his butt’s reflection.

“In my mind, I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to just do a normal video,’” KJ said. “I remember being outside on my balcony, naked, and I was FaceTiming with my friend, and I looked at my reflection….and I saw my ass and I was like, ‘Perfect. Ellen!” KJ explained.

KJ Apa also surprised fans at the show backstage and you can check out the videos!