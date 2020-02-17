Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne has debuted a new look!

The 67-year-old The Talk star has gone from red hair to a platinum blonde/white hairdo so that she no longer has to color her hair weekly.

Sharon‘s hair colorist Jack Martin explained on Instagram that she has been dyeing her hair red every week for 18 years.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster,” Jack wrote on his page.

“Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs,” he added. “It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.”

You can see the side-by-side below!