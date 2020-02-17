Top Stories
Riverdale's KJ Apa Flashes Ellen DeGeneres, Explains Why He Did It (Video)

Riverdale's KJ Apa Flashes Ellen DeGeneres, Explains Why He Did It (Video)

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 12:30 pm

Shortest Celebrity Marriages Revealed - One Couple Was Only Married for 55 Hours!

Continue Here »

Shortest Celebrity Marriages Revealed - One Couple Was Only Married for 55 Hours!

There have been some extremely short celebrity marriages over the years.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the rumored shortest marriages between the stars and listed them all out for you here.

Some of these marriages ended over a decade ago…but some were as recent as January of 2020! In addition, there are several celebrities listed multiple times on this list, including Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson.

The shortest marriage on this list is just 55 hours and the longest marriage on this list is 218 days long.

Click through the slideshow to see which stars ended their marriages after just a few days, weeks, or months…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Barry King/Liaison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr