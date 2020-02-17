Top Stories
These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

These Stars Had the Shortest Celebrity Marriages - One Only Lasted 55 Hours!

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show &amp; Fans Are Devastated

Netflix Just Cancelled Another TV Show & Fans Are Devastated

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Is Justin Bieber Referring to Selena Gomez in Interview About 'Reckless' Past Relationship?

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 2:41 pm

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Steph Curry's Sexy Photo with Wife Ayesha Goes Viral & She Has Some Thoughts About It!

Steph Curry, the star NBA player from the Golden State Warriors, and his wife, chef and cookbook author Ayesha Curry, are on vacation and they shared a super sexy photo!

The pic of the 31-year-old athlete and his 30-year-old wife is currently going viral – and you can probably see why from the pic!

Well, after Steph posted the photo, his wife left a comment with her thoughts on him sharing the very intimate snap.

Click through the gallery of this post to see the comment she left for Steph…
Just Jared on Facebook
steph curry wife ayesha sexy vacation snap 01
steph curry wife ayesha sexy vacation snap 02

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Ayesha Curry, steph curry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr