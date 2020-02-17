Top Stories
Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Jared Leto &amp; Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Jared Leto & Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 10:04 pm

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates

Continue Here »

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelor!

It was a dramatic episode for the hometown dates on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor and one more woman has been sent home.

Four women remained – Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. – and Peter went to all of their hometowns to meet their families… though he never actually met one of the families.

During his date with Victoria in her hometown, Peter was approached by one of his former girlfriends who warned him about the contestant and said she had broken up couples in town in the past. Peter asked Victoria about this while outside of her parents’ house and she got defensive and he never ended up meeting her family.

The next day, Victoria met up with Peter and they seemed to mend their relationship, but he said he wasn’t going to make a decision until the rose ceremony.

The three remaining ladies are traveling with Peter to Australia for the fantasy suite dates.

Click through the slideshow to see who remains on The Bachelor…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Peter Weber, The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr