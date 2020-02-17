'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelor!

It was a dramatic episode for the hometown dates on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor and one more woman has been sent home.

Four women remained – Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. – and Peter went to all of their hometowns to meet their families… though he never actually met one of the families.

During his date with Victoria in her hometown, Peter was approached by one of his former girlfriends who warned him about the contestant and said she had broken up couples in town in the past. Peter asked Victoria about this while outside of her parents’ house and she got defensive and he never ended up meeting her family.

The next day, Victoria met up with Peter and they seemed to mend their relationship, but he said he wasn’t going to make a decision until the rose ceremony.

The three remaining ladies are traveling with Peter to Australia for the fantasy suite dates.

