Tiffany Boone Speaks to Her Decision to Quit TV Show 'The Chi'

Tiffany Boone is speaking out about her decision to leave the series The Chi.

The 33-year-old actress left the series in November 2018 after making harassment allegations against co-star Jason Mitchell. He was fired from the show, dropped by a Netflix film, and also dropped by his representation.

“You don’t carelessly leave a ‘hit show’ that is praised by your community,” Tiffany wrote in a post on her Instagram page. “I deeply love Chicago and the people of that city who have embraced me. I felt honored and privileged to be part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier.”

“There were people who questioned my decision,” she added. “How could I be sure I would work again, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn’t sure, but I had faith that once I took that leap I could be guided wherever I was supposed to go.”

Tiffany approached HR about the harassment issues during season one, but she didn’t feel they were being addressed appropriately, so she asked to be released from her contract. She went on to discuss the positive experiences she’s had working on new shows like Hunters and Little Fires Everywhere.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made but there is a freedom you are granted when you stand in your truth,” she wrote. “It is a freedom that allows you to experience things you never thought were possible. It has allowed me to experience myself, my strength and my capacity to love in new ways.”

