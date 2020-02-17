Mon, 17 February 2020 at 10:00 am
Watch Every One Of Vin Diesel's Music Covers From 'See You Again' to 'Somebody You Loved' Now!
Vin Diesel is shaping up to be our favorite music artist based on his covers alone!
The 52-year-old Fast and Furious actor has been known to sing pretty much whatever you ask and spoiler, it’s going to be amazing.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vin Diesel
Vin just recently shared a brand new cover of Lewis Capaldi‘s “Somebody You Loved” on Instagram for Valentine’s Day, and it’s a cover you’ll want to play over and over again.
Check it out below now!
Want to listen to more of Vin Diesel’s covers? Check out our slideshow below now!
Photos: Getty Posted to: Music, Vin Diesel