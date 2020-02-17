Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams constantly comes under fire for things she says on her talk show and today is no different than those other days.

The talk show host was discussing the death of Drew Carey‘s ex-fiancee Amie Harwick on Monday (February 17) when she made a tasteless joke that involved his show The Price is Right.

Amie died over the weekend after falling from a balcony after allegedly being attacked by her ex-boyfriend. Wendy noted to the audience that Amie was “killed not by Drew.”

She then paused her commentary and shouted out the famous Price is Right line, “Come on down!” Wendy then looked up and tilted her head down as if she was watching someone fall down, seemingly referencing Amie‘s fall from the balcony.

The audience inside Wendy‘s studio was clearly not amused by the joke and fans on social media have also spoken out against her.

