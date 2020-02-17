Top Stories
Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Jared Leto &amp; Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Jared Leto & Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Are Still Going Strong, Spend the Day with His Mom!

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Mon, 17 February 2020 at 9:07 pm

Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams constantly comes under fire for things she says on her talk show and today is no different than those other days.

The talk show host was discussing the death of Drew Carey‘s ex-fiancee Amie Harwick on Monday (February 17) when she made a tasteless joke that involved his show The Price is Right.

Amie died over the weekend after falling from a balcony after allegedly being attacked by her ex-boyfriend. Wendy noted to the audience that Amie was “killed not by Drew.”

She then paused her commentary and shouted out the famous Price is Right line, “Come on down!” Wendy then looked up and tilted her head down as if she was watching someone fall down, seemingly referencing Amie‘s fall from the balcony.

The audience inside Wendy‘s studio was clearly not amused by the joke and fans on social media have also spoken out against her.

READ MORE: Drew Carey Breaks Silence on Former Fiancee Amie Harwick’s Tragic Murder

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amie Harwick, Drew Carey, Wendy Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Pete Buttigieg claps back at Rush Limbaugh's homophobic comment - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon has an idea for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber admits he was unfaithful in a past relationship - TooFab
  • Lucy Hale says she relates to Taylor Swift in this way - Just Jared Jr