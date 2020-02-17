Who Won 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' 2020? Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on the finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions!

After a short six-week run, the season two finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions just aired and we have a winner.

The season kicked off with 40 acts from around the world and all of the different Got Talent franchises that take place in other countries. The best of the best have been competing for the chance to be crowned THE best.

For the first four weeks, 10 contestants each performed and then the Top 10 were revealed for the final week of performances.

Click inside to find out who won the season…

Fifth Place: Sandou Trio Russian Bar

Fourth Place: Marcelito Pomoy

Third Place: Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Second Place: Duo Transcend

WINNER: V.Unbeatable

V.Unbeatable