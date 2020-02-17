Wilmer Valderrama & Fiancee Amanda Pacheco Celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend in Mexico!

Wilmer Valderrama and fiancee Amanda Pacheco are enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway!

The 40-year-old That’s 70s Show actor and the 28-year-old model were spotted enjoying a day at the beach on Sunday afternoon (February 16) in Tulum, Mexico.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer showed off his bulging biceps in a tight, gray T-shirt while Amanda bared her hot bod in a black bikini.

On Valentine’s Day, Amanda took to Instagram to share a sweet message along with a photo of Wilmer.

“My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo mucho mi amor,” Amanda wrote.

Wilmer and Amanda announced on New Year’s Day that they were engaged.