Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash for Joke Comparing Quarantine to Jail

Rita Wilson Wants Tom Hanks to Do These Two Things if She Dies Before Him - Watch (Video)

Jennifer Aniston Comments on Ex Boyfriend John Mayer's Instagram Live - See What She Wrote

There Is Some Major 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Controversy...

Wed, 08 April 2020 at 2:03 am

These Fenty Beauty Products by Rihanna Are All on Sale Now at Sephora!

These Fenty Beauty Products by Rihanna Are All on Sale Now at Sephora!

Some of Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty products are on sale at Sephora!

Right now, several limited edition products and releases from Fenty Beauty are available for a discounted price, including eyeshadow palettes, powder sets and lipsticks.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Some of the Fenty Beauty products on sale are already out of stock – but there are a few great finds still available!

Plus, there’s a standard shipping offer valid on merchandise purchases made through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 1 on sephora.com with code “FREESHIP.” Get the details!

Click inside to see the Fenty Beauty items on sale that are still available…

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette

Original price: $59.00
Sale price: $29.00
Link to buy: Click here!

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Original price: $54.00
Sale price: $23.00
Link to buy: Click here!

Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio

Original price: $35.00
Sale price: $24.00
Link to buy: Click here!

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick

Original price: $20.00
Sale price: $14.00
Link to buy: Click here!

Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set

Original price: $99.00
Sale price: $49.00
Link to buy: Click here!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Photos: Getty Images
