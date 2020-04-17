Amazon Is Selling the World's Largest Puzzle, Which Has 51,300 Pieces!

Looking for a challenge while you’re stuck inside during the quarantine? How about trying to complete the world’s largest puzzle?!

Amazon is selling a puzzle that has 51,300 pieces and measures 28.5 feet by 6.25 feet. It probably won’t even fit in a lot of people’s homes because it is so big!

The puzzle, which was created by Kodak, has pictures of 27 wonders from around the world like the Taj Mahal, the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, and many more.

The puzzle is pretty expensive, but it’s likely the only puzzle you need for the next few months if you’re going to attempt it. You can get the puzzle now on Amazon for $409.99 plus shipping. There are only 18 left in stock at the time of this posting, so act quickly!

