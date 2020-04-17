Top Stories
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Fri, 17 April 2020 at 5:56 pm

Amazon Is Selling the World's Largest Puzzle, Which Has 51,300 Pieces!

Looking for a challenge while you’re stuck inside during the quarantine? How about trying to complete the world’s largest puzzle?!

Amazon is selling a puzzle that has 51,300 pieces and measures 28.5 feet by 6.25 feet. It probably won’t even fit in a lot of people’s homes because it is so big!

The puzzle, which was created by Kodak, has pictures of 27 wonders from around the world like the Taj Mahal, the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, and many more.

The puzzle is pretty expensive, but it’s likely the only puzzle you need for the next few months if you’re going to attempt it. You can get the puzzle now on Amazon for $409.99 plus shipping. There are only 18 left in stock at the time of this posting, so act quickly!

Looking for an easier puzzle to do? Here are 10 great puzzles for movie fans to do while social distancing.

Photos: Amazon
Posted to: Shopping

