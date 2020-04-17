Boy Meets World's Will Friedle Apologized to Trina McGee For Racist Comments He Made Years Ago

Will Friedle is owning up to his past mistakes in an open letter to Trina McGee for the racist comments he made while the two were working on Boy Meets World.

Trina, who played Shawn’s on-and-off again girlfriend Angela on the series, revealed in tweets earlier in the week that she was called “Aunt Jemima” by one of her co-stars.

“Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter b**** when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character,” she shared. “Told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes.”

She then revealed that it was Will, who played Eric Matthews on the show, who was behind the comments.

“He apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a in a three-page letter,” Trina told her fans on Instagram. “We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn’t educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me.”

She stressed, “THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds. He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity.”

“Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me. That’s what friends do. Now get back to washing your hands and surviving this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic. #loseonefriendloseallfriendsloseyourself #trinamcgee.”

Trina and Will both returned to star on Girl Meets World, which aired on Disney Channel for just three seasons.