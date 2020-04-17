Top Stories
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Fri, 17 April 2020 at 9:15 pm

Gianna Bryant Becomes Honorary Pick for WNBA Draft, Vanessa Bryant Gives Thanks

Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant, who perished alongside her father in a helicopter crash in January, has been made an honorary pick for the WNBA draft.

The upcoming basketball star was made an honorary pick alongside Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the helicopter crash on their way to a basketball game and clinic.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert began the draft with the tribute to the fallen stars.

“They represented the next generation of stars in our league. Maybe what would’ve been called ‘The Mambacita generation,’” she shared.

Gianna‘s mom, Vanessa Bryant, spoke about the tribute in a video on her Instagram.

“It would’ve been a dream come true for her,” she said. “She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy.”

Watch the video below:

See more of Vanessa’s posts inside now…
Photos: GettyGetty
