Top Stories
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Fri, 17 April 2020 at 11:56 pm

Hailey Bieber Reacts To Sister Alaia's Pregnancy Announcement & Gender Reveal: 'Screaming!!!!'

Hailey Bieber Reacts To Sister Alaia's Pregnancy Announcement & Gender Reveal: 'Screaming!!!!'

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her sister Alaia‘s pregnancy announcement!

The 23-year-old model was one of the first to comment on Alaia‘s Instagram, where she showed off her growing baby bump with husband Andrew Aronow kissing it.

“I made something extra special for @andrewaronow’s birthday this year….. #BABYARONOW coming to ya August 2020,” Alaia captioned, along with revealing that the baby is a girl with a bunch of pink bow emojis.

Hailey reacted to the announcement, writing, “My niece”, with some pink heart emojis.

She added moments later, “Screaming!!!!”

Alaia and Hailey‘s cousin, Ireland, also reacted to the news.

“My little endive,” she wrote.

Others who celebrated Alaia and Andrew‘s announcement included Sailor Brinkley Cook and her mom, Christine Brinkley, Alona Tal, and Tish Cyrus.

Congrats to Alaia and Andrew!
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey bieber reacts to sister alaia pregnancy announcement 01

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Alaia Baldwin, Andrew Aronow, Hailey Bieber, Ireland Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr