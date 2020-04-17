Hailey Bieber Reacts To Sister Alaia's Pregnancy Announcement & Gender Reveal: 'Screaming!!!!'

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her sister Alaia‘s pregnancy announcement!

The 23-year-old model was one of the first to comment on Alaia‘s Instagram, where she showed off her growing baby bump with husband Andrew Aronow kissing it.

“I made something extra special for @andrewaronow’s birthday this year….. #BABYARONOW coming to ya August 2020,” Alaia captioned, along with revealing that the baby is a girl with a bunch of pink bow emojis.

Hailey reacted to the announcement, writing, “My niece”, with some pink heart emojis.

She added moments later, “Screaming!!!!”

Alaia and Hailey‘s cousin, Ireland, also reacted to the news.

“My little endive,” she wrote.

Others who celebrated Alaia and Andrew‘s announcement included Sailor Brinkley Cook and her mom, Christine Brinkley, Alona Tal, and Tish Cyrus.

Congrats to Alaia and Andrew!