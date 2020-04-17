Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Can Thank Jensen Ackles For Setting Them Up

Jensen Ackles is kind of taking credit for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton‘s relationship.

In a sneak peek of Jeffrey and Hilarie‘s new video chat show, Friday Night In with the Morgans from EW, the two revealed that they met because of Jensen.

“Hilarie was in town visiting, this was in L.A., and she was staying with us and so we went out one evening,” Jensen remembered.

“I remember it, it was like an Irish pub in Toluca Lake, and there we were sitting, the three of us,” he shared, referencing him, Hilarie and his now wife, Danneel Ackles.

He added that he “convinced [Jeffrey] to come down the street and meet us for a drink, and you did. And you pulled up in your Harley, and we were sitting there in the front window, and Hilarie sees this guy get off a bike in slow-motion and take his helmet off and throw his hair [around]…it was all very surreal.”

Jensen says that the moment Jeffrey joined them, “the two of you locked eyes, and that was pretty much the rest of the evening.”

