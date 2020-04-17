Top Stories
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Fri, 17 April 2020 at 10:05 pm

Jonas Brothers & Billie Eilish Perform on John Krasinski's Virtual Prom for High School Grads

Jonas Brothers & Billie Eilish Perform on John Krasinski's Virtual Prom for High School Grads

The Jonas Brothers were looking sharp for John Krasinski‘s virtual prom tonight!

The 40-year-old Quiet Place star and host of Some Good News threw a virtual party, where he was the DJ, and invited some big celeb performers for the event, thrown in honor of the high school grads who are unable to attend their own due to school closings.

While John tried his best to DJ, he admitted that he had no clue how to – before bringing in Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas for a performance of “Sucker”, plus Chance the Rapper, and his Office co-star Rainn Wilson.

Later on, Billie Eilish joined the party and performed “bad guy” with brother Finneas and revealed her own prom experience.

“[I've] never really been to prom. I’ve been to homeschool prom which isn’t really prom,” she said.

While the live stream isn’t available anymore, stay tuned when the episode is published this weekend!
Posted to: Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, John Krasinski, Jonas Brothers, Rainn Wilson

