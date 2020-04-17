Top Stories
Fri, 17 April 2020 at 7:56 pm

Lady Gaga Calls Boyfriend Michael Polansky the Love of Her Life

Lady Gaga Calls Boyfriend Michael Polansky the Love of Her Life

Lady Gaga is calling her boyfriend Michael Polansky the love of her life!

The 34-year-old singer is currently in the final planning stages for the One World: Together at Home special and she revealed how Michael is helping with some of the causes too.

In a new interview, Gaga revealed that her Born This Way Foundation is working with the “love of my life on something for mental health that’s called Braver and it’s an app.”

If you didn’t know, Michael is a Harvard grad who works in the tech industry and is the CEO of the Parker Group.

