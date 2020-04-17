Top Stories
Fri, 17 April 2020 at 6:08 pm

Prince William Knew Father Prince Charles Would Make It Through Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince William Knew Father Prince Charles Would Make It Through Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince William has opened up about what he was feeling after hearing that his father, Prince Charles, had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

During his interview with BBC News, the Duke of Cambridge shared that “at first I was quite concerned.”

“He fits the profile of somebody at the age he’s at, which is very risky and so I was a little bit worried,” William added.

However, he knew that his father would make it through the virus.

“But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years and so I thought to myself, ‘If anybody’s going to beat this, it’s going to be him,’” William shared. “And actually, he was very lucky.”

“He had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop [working] and not being able to go get a bit of fresh air and go for a walk. He’s a mad walker. Loves his walking, so I think he found it quite difficult especially also I think with his mental health being stuck inside.”

If you missed it, watch William and Duchess Kate Middleton‘s full interview with BBC News here.
Photos: Getty
