Reese Witherspoon Looks Back at Her Arrest, Seven Years Later

Fri, 17 April 2020 at 9:30 pm

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about her arrest in 2013 in a new interview for Jameela Jamil‘s I Weigh podcast.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband Jim Toth were arrested after he was pulled over by a cop under the suspicion of DUI. Reese was put into handcuffs on a disorderly conduct charge after she disobeyed an officer’s order to stay in the car. Jim pleaded guilty to first offense DUI.

Now, seven years later, Reese is getting candid about that moment. Jameela praised her on the podcast for the way she responded to the headlines.

Reese went on Good Morning America two weeks after the arrest and owned up to her mistakes. She said, “It’s just completely unacceptable and we are so sorry and embarrassed. I think we made a mistake and it was something that will absolutely never happen again… We thought we were fine to drive and we absolutely were not. We know better and we shouldn’t have done that.” Watch the video below!

Jameela said about that interview, “You apologized and shamed yourself in a way that was so f–king refreshing to me.”

“But, I did something really stupid,” Reese said of the reason why she apologized. She later added, “It was so embarrassing and dumb. But, you know what—turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.”

During the interview, Reese also got candid about suffering from postpartum depression.

