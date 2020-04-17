Sam Smith & Andy Cohen Share Thoughts on Dating Apps

Sam Smith and Andy Cohen are getting candid about their thoughts on various dating apps and finding love on your phone.

The 51-year-old talk show host told Sam, 27, that he would set them up with the person at Tinder who makes verified profiles.

“It’s kind of cool because I feel like I meet people that I wouldn’t normally meet, you know what I mean?” Andy said. Sam responded, “That’s what I like. When I date normally, I just date from being in bars and meeting guys in bars, so it’s nice. It’s nice to be able to date on your phone. I haven’t done it in years.”

Andy then said he’s not a fan of the invitation-only dating app Raya because of the type of people who are on it.

“The thing about Raya is the people are a little too, you know, you have to be somebody in some way to be on Raya and I want to meet some random architect in Brooklyn who I never would have met,” Andy said. Sam agreed and said, “Same. Same, that’s what I want. The romance. Completely, I’m the same.”

