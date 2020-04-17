Top Stories
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Fri, 17 April 2020 at 9:55 pm

Sam Smith & Andy Cohen Share Thoughts on Dating Apps

Sam Smith & Andy Cohen Share Thoughts on Dating Apps

Sam Smith and Andy Cohen are getting candid about their thoughts on various dating apps and finding love on your phone.

The 51-year-old talk show host told Sam, 27, that he would set them up with the person at Tinder who makes verified profiles.

“It’s kind of cool because I feel like I meet people that I wouldn’t normally meet, you know what I mean?” Andy said. Sam responded, “That’s what I like. When I date normally, I just date from being in bars and meeting guys in bars, so it’s nice. It’s nice to be able to date on your phone. I haven’t done it in years.”

Andy then said he’s not a fan of the invitation-only dating app Raya because of the type of people who are on it.

“The thing about Raya is the people are a little too, you know, you have to be somebody in some way to be on Raya and I want to meet some random architect in Brooklyn who I never would have met,” Andy said. Sam agreed and said, “Same. Same, that’s what I want. The romance. Completely, I’m the same.”

Here are all of the celebs who have admitted to being on dating apps.

Photos: Getty
