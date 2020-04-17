Sean Penn & LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Speak About Teaming Up For COVID-19 Testing Stations

Sean Penn and Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, have opened up in a new interview about teaming up for COVID-10 coronavirus testing stations that were set up with Sean‘s organization, CORE.

“This is a very unique situation for us,” the actor shared during a press conference this week, via THR. “While we had some great touchstones within governance, we have never experienced such an extraordinary holistic leadership.”

Sean continued, “What that means for an organization like ours, to be able to have the leadership of Mayor Garcetti and the Los Angeles Fire Department, is that with their faith and their training, we are able to mobilize very quickly. This is what I hope will be a model in terms of the governance and NGO and community foundation partnerships that can be replicated, not only in city of Los Angeles and throughout California, but ultimately throughout the country.”

“It’s going to be part of our job to take lessons learned from the Mayor’s Office and the Los Angeles Fire Department and be able to animate that message beyond.”

During the conference Mayor Garcetti offered daily updates about the pandemic in Los Angeles and shared his gratitude for CORE’s help with the testing stations.

“The number of tests we did yesterday was a third of the entire state of California,” Garcetti said. “We get the job done and we do it ahead of schedule.”

He went on to thank Sean for his involvement: “God bless you for the work that you’re doing.”

Just last week, Sean was spotted helping out one of the testing stations.