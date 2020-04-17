Top Stories
Fri, 17 April 2020 at 11:14 pm

Shailene Woodley Belts Out Karaoke Tunes With 'Endings, Beginnings' Co-Star Sebastian Stan

Shailene Woodley Belts Out Karaoke Tunes With 'Endings, Beginnings' Co-Star Sebastian Stan

Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan are karaoke buddies!

The 28-year-old actress shared a fun throwback video of the two showing off their singing chops during some downtime in filming Endings, Beginnings.

“sometime around 3am during weekend 2 or 3 of filming, @imsebastianstan snuck us through some top secret doorway and … and … well,” Shailene wrote in the caption, recalling the fun night.

Sebastian and Shailene were heard singing “Hungry Eyes” from Dirty Dancing and Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time.”

See what Shailene shared about improvising sex scenes with Sebastian in the movie.
