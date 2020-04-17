Spotify Introduces A New Feature To Hide Songs on Public Playlists

Spotify just introduced a new feature for its’ premium members – hiding a song that you don’t to listen to on public playlists.

The feature will enable users to automatically skip certain tracks they don’t want to hear on public playlists.

Here’s how to enable it for your account: click on the three-dot icon located next to any song and click on the “hide song” option in the drop down menu. You can un-hide them the same way.

The Verge is reporting that the feature is exclusive for premium members, but other users who just have a standard, free account, have also been able to access it.

