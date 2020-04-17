Top Stories
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Continues to Speak Negatively of Her 'Ellen' Show Experience

Caitriona Balfe Voices Support for Sam Heughan After He Speaks Out Against Bullies

Kaitlynn Carter Gets Candid About Life After Dating Miley Cyrus

Here's What Happened to NFL's Von Miller After Testing Positive for Coronavirus...

Fri, 17 April 2020 at 5:42 pm

Spotify Introduces A New Feature To Hide Songs on Public Playlists

Spotify Introduces A New Feature To Hide Songs on Public Playlists

Spotify just introduced a new feature for its’ premium members – hiding a song that you don’t to listen to on public playlists.

The feature will enable users to automatically skip certain tracks they don’t want to hear on public playlists.

Here’s how to enable it for your account: click on the three-dot icon located next to any song and click on the “hide song” option in the drop down menu. You can un-hide them the same way.

The Verge is reporting that the feature is exclusive for premium members, but other users who just have a standard, free account, have also been able to access it.

If you missed it, this actress just asked for help from fans to make a quarantine playlist.
